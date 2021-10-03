Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 1,044,800 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,198,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 2.70% of Ranpak worth $55,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,984,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,726,000 after acquiring an additional 308,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 946.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Ranpak by 79.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,143,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 505,288 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter worth $22,693,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranpak stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on PACK shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

