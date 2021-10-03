AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Decreased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $249,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.68 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $184.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

