KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $623.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $673.70 and a 200-day moving average of $602.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $382.68 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

