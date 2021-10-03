Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 59,604 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,604 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Infinera worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Infinera by 27.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 329.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221,844 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 3,008.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 739,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 716,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.71.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.38 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

