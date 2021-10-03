Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 252,599.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Orange by 1,371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 495,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Orange by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orange by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 217,531 shares in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORAN. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

