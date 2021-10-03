Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $9.40 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,177 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in National Instruments by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

