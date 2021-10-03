Wade G W & Inc. Invests $406,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,093 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 247.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 163,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,607,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares in the company, valued at $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,184 shares of company stock valued at $16,385,304 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PANW. Cowen increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $486.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $495.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

