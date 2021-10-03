Wade G W & Inc. Raises Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 178.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 289,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 185,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 34.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. HSBC cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

NLOK opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

