Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $46.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67.

