Automata Network Hits Market Capitalization of $174.22 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $174.22 million and approximately $49.87 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00066561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00145419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,975.11 or 1.00039172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.59 or 0.07049305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.