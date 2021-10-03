Wade G W & Inc. Invests $651,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.54.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $234.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.75 and a 200 day moving average of $213.70. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

