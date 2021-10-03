Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 56,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 191.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CSX by 188.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CSX by 209.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,407,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 216.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CSX by 196.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after buying an additional 7,514,629 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $30.34 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

