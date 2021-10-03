Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22.

