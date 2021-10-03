Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.07% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $101.72 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,356 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.