Bank of Montreal Can Has $41.11 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $41,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 25,273 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average is $184.61. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.56 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

