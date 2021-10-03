JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $186,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

SBAC opened at $333.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $351.04 and a 200 day moving average of $319.16. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

