Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and $194,014.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00066561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00104409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00145419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,975.11 or 1.00039172 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,380.59 or 0.07049305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NIOXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.