iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,370,000 after buying an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

