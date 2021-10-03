Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 92 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 20.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,174,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,511,000 after acquiring an additional 92,532 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.81 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

