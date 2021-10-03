Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Makes New $3.32 Million Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in BCE by 1,035.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.