Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires 472 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,980,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,615,533,000 after buying an additional 172,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after purchasing an additional 397,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $487,069,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,802,272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $298.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.53 and a 200-day moving average of $245.83. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $322.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.