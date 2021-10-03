Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 604.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $266.61 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

