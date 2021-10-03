Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 498,568 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,083,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 217,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

