Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 257.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 511.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 39,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $112.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.47. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $123.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,080 shares of company stock worth $14,692,201. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

