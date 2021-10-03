Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMOS opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.99. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $44.72.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $249.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

