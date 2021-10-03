Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 51,605 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

