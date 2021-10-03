Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 207.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,302 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after purchasing an additional 571,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,343 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock valued at $640,166. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

