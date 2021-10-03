Strategic Global Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 282,028 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $12,757,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,722.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 256,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

