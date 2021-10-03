Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $12.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 441.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,633,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 177,270 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 88,102 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

