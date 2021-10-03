Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.83

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and traded as low as $30.12. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 30,432 shares trading hands.

Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

