ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

OKE opened at $59.45 on Friday. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.15.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

