Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Announces $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Life Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Life Storage to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

NYSE:LSI opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $129.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Life Storage will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Life Storage stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.76% of Life Storage worth $63,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

