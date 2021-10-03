Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

