Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 5,517.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,881,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,514,000 after buying an additional 1,848,287 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Autohome by 30.4% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,538,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,326,000 after buying an additional 825,543 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,118,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autohome by 32.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after buying an additional 403,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autohome by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after buying an additional 330,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC decreased their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

