XTX Topco Ltd Invests $704,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN opened at $394.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,743 shares in the company, valued at $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,316 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.83.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

