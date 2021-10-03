Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 400,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,842,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.59 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

