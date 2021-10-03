APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 496,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,401,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APTY opened at 0.02 on Friday. APT Systems has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.01.

APT Systems Company Profile

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

