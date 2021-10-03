Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 138.9% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ANGPY opened at $15.08 on Friday. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $26.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.1795 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.34%.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

