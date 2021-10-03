$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.71. AT&T posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

NYSE T opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

