17,220 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,322,000 after buying an additional 1,608,724 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 92.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,149,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,343,000 after buying an additional 1,517,156 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after buying an additional 980,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 529.7% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,400,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,258,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.34.

ABNB stock opened at $173.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.78.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

