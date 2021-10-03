Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,497 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBDC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $77,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,961,083.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,493. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

