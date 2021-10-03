Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 174,497 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 988.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 174,497 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBDC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

