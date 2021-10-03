Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lowered by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $154.13 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

