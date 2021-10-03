Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Up 28.6% This Week

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $6,644.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00066755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00104547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00145710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.91 or 1.00049486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.21 or 0.07033347 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

