AceD Trading Up 0.7% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, AceD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $193,936.41 and $11,949.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.