Haven Protocol Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.90 or 0.00012284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $86.46 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,017.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.04 or 0.07122545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00354810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.01183926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00112617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.19 or 0.00537713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.62 or 0.00455306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.07 or 0.00302121 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,658,310 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

