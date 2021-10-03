BitcoinPoS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $870.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $870.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,985,749 coins and its circulating supply is 4,774,295 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

