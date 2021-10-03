$0.91 EPS Expected for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Cathay General Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.05 million.

CATY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 587,358 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 426,495 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,353,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after acquiring an additional 289,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

