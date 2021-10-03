Analysts Anticipate Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Markforged’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKFG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.88% of Markforged at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70. Markforged has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.