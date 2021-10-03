Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Grows By 100.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.43. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $77.42 and a 12 month high of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YASKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.